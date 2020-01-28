10 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares gained 0.2% to $40.23 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $88.43 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares dropped 2.9% to close at $308.95 on Monday.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Brown & Brown shares climbed 2% to $42.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $19.37 billion. United Technologies shares rose 0.1% to $151.13 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to have earned $5.02 per share on revenue of $15.27 billion in the latest quarter. Lockheed Martin will release earnings before the markets open. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.6% to $434.94 in after-hours trading.

