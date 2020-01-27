DR Horton Reports Q1 Earnings Beat

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) reported adjusted first-quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share on Monday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents by 16.3%. This is a 40.79% increase over earnings of 76 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.021 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.77 billion by 6.66%. This is a 14.27% increase over sales of $3.519 billion the same period last year.

The company raised fiscal year 2020 sales guidance from $18.5-$19 billion to $18.5-19.1 billion.

D.R. Horton shares are trading down 0.87% at $58 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.86 and a 52-week low of $34.96.