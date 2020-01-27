A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Tumble Over 400 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. Data on new home sales for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed manufacturing index for January is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 425 points to 28,508 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 48 points to 3,245.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 174.25 points to 8,970.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 4.1% to trade at $58.19 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 3% to trade at $52.57 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.6%, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 1.9% and German DAX 30 index dropping 2.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 2.3%, while French CAC 40 Index dipped 2.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.03%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.15%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.75% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.66%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Stephens & Co. downgraded American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $136 to $144.

American Express shares fell 1.8% to $132.70 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News