7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares rose 1.7% to $59.49 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares rose 1.7% to $59.49 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion before the opening bell. Sprint shares gained 0.6% to $4.86 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: S) to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion before the opening bell. Sprint shares gained 0.6% to $4.86 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion. Arconic shares gained 0.7% to $29.30 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ARNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion. Arconic shares gained 0.7% to $29.30 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to have earned $4.28 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion in the latest quarter. Whirlpool will release earnings after the markets close. Whirlpool shares slipped 0.1% to $149.40 in after-hours trading.

