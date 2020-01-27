Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2020 4:40am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares rose 1.7% to $59.49 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion before the opening bell. Sprint shares gained 0.6% to $4.86 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion. Arconic shares gained 0.7% to $29.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to have earned $4.28 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion in the latest quarter. Whirlpool will release earnings after the markets close. Whirlpool shares slipped 0.1% to $149.40 in after-hours trading.

  • After the closing bell, Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks shares gained 0.4% to close at $24.58 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion after the closing bell. Sanmina shares declined 0.4% to close at $34.29 on Friday.
  • After the markets close, Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $824.22 million. Crane shares gained 0.1% to close at $85.52 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

