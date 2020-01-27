Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2020 4:12am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
  • Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
  • Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.
  • Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $486.50 million.
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share.
  • Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $170.54 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
  • Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $824.22 million.
  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $535.58 million.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $565.96 million.
  • Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $563.56 million.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $800.98 million.
  • Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $392.62 million.
  • J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $280.53 million.
  • CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $196.04 million.
  • K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $257.21 million.
  • Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $137.71 million.
  • TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $557.73 million.
  • South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $162.80 million.
  • Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $142.00 million.
  • Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $98.02 million.

