Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Will CH Robinson's Billion Dollar Bet On FreightTech Pay Off?
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 24, 2020 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Will CH Robinson's Billion Dollar Bet On FreightTech Pay Off?

On today's episode, Dooner and Chad will talk to C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) President and CEO Bob Biesterfeld about the company's new idea incubator, Robinson Labs. We'll find out why one trucker thinks Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is working him like a "rented mule." A new reason for Celadon's bankruptcy is exposed. Walmart tells courts they're being too literal.

Plus, we'll look at the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index, talk Freight Forecasting and review "Frozen II" with Michael Vincent. Braddy G will play Earnings Over/Under? We'll answer whether finding Bigfoot is Good News or Bad News and then hear from you in Comment Section Rodeo. Bang your little cowbell into the weekend with us on this star-encrusted episode of What The Truck?!?

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. FreightEarnings News Commodities Markets Tech General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (AMZN + CHRW)

Earnings Showdown: Telecom Giants AT&T And Verizon Battle It Out Amid 5G Rollout
Driver Abuse Complaints Continue To Follow Amazon
Is The Drone Industry Finally Ready To Take Off?
CH Robinson Launches Incubator To Develop Supply Chain Technology Solutions
Amazon Urges Court To Halt Progress On Microsoft's JEDI Contract With The Pentagon
Mark Cuban Says 'Data Is The New Oil,' Still Loves Netflix And Amazon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga