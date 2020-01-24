Will CH Robinson's Billion Dollar Bet On FreightTech Pay Off?

On today's episode, Dooner and Chad will talk to C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) President and CEO Bob Biesterfeld about the company's new idea incubator, Robinson Labs. We'll find out why one trucker thinks Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is working him like a "rented mule." A new reason for Celadon's bankruptcy is exposed. Walmart tells courts they're being too literal.

Plus, we'll look at the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index, talk Freight Forecasting and review "Frozen II" with Michael Vincent. Braddy G will play Earnings Over/Under? We'll answer whether finding Bigfoot is Good News or Bad News and then hear from you in Comment Section Rodeo. Bang your little cowbell into the weekend with us on this star-encrusted episode of What The Truck?!?

