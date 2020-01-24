Market Overview

American Express Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2020 7:24am   Comments
American Express Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.03 per share on Friday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01. This is a 16.67% increase over earnings of $1.74 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $11.365 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.36 billion by 0.04%. This is a 8.51% increase over sales of $10.474 billion the same period last year.

American Express shares were trading up 2% at $134.18 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $132.27 and a 52-week low of $98.46.

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

