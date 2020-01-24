8 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares gained 0.6% to $132.12 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares gained 0.6% to $132.12 in after-hours trading. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance. Intel shares climbed 5.5% to $66.85 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance. Intel shares climbed 5.5% to $66.85 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) to have earned $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion in the latest quarter. Air Products will release earnings before the markets open. Air Products shares fell 0.3% to close at $237.29 on Thursday.

(NYSE: APD) to have earned $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion in the latest quarter. Air Products will release earnings before the markets open. Air Products shares fell 0.3% to close at $237.29 on Thursday. E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. E*TRADE shares dropped 2% to $45.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor