Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skyworks Solutions Trades Lower After Q1 Earnings Print
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 23, 2020 4:59pm   Comments
Share:
Skyworks Solutions Trades Lower After Q1 Earnings Print

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session.

Skyworks Solutions reported quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.65 by 1.82%. This is an 8.2% decrease over earnings of $1.83 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $896 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $880.47 million by 1.76%. This is a 7.82% decrease over sales of $972 million the same period last year.

Separately, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced some of its subsidiaries have entered into two separate multi-year statement of work agreements with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Skyworks Solutions shares closed up 2.6% at $128.19 and traded down about 2.8% in the after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $128.33 and a 52-week low of $90.85.

Photo credit: Raimond Spekking via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AVGO)

BofA Raises Apple's Price Target, Expects 'Another Leg Up' Following Q1 Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
For Netflix, Getting (And Keeping) Subscribers In The Face Of Competition Is Expensive
Netflix Beats Expectations Across The Board In Q4
4 Things To Watch For On Apple's Q1 Earnings Call
Report: Apple Scrapped Encryption Service After Check-In With FBI
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga