Skyworks Solutions Trades Lower After Q1 Earnings Print

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session.

Skyworks Solutions reported quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.65 by 1.82%. This is an 8.2% decrease over earnings of $1.83 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $896 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $880.47 million by 1.76%. This is a 7.82% decrease over sales of $972 million the same period last year.

Separately, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced some of its subsidiaries have entered into two separate multi-year statement of work agreements with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Skyworks Solutions shares closed up 2.6% at $128.19 and traded down about 2.8% in the after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $128.33 and a 52-week low of $90.85.

Photo credit: Raimond Spekking via Wikimedia Commons