12 Stocks To Watch For January 23, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $11.32 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares rose 0.3% to $27.39 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $1.25 per share on revenue of $19.22 billion for the recent quarter. Intel will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares slipped 0.1% to $62.72 in after-hours trading.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Citrix Systems shares climbed 4.8% to $124.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion. Southwest shares slipped 1.8% to $52.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares slipped 0.1% to $180.70 in after-hours trading.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. HB Fuller shares dropped 2.4% to $47.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $18.35 billion in the latest quarter. Procter & Gamble will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.1% to $126.35 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 0.1% to $610.25 in after-hours trading.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 forecast. Teradyne raised its quarterly dividend from $0.09 to $0.10 per share and reported a $1 billion buyback plan. Teradyne shares jumped 11.8% to $82.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $28.17 billion before the opening bell. Comcast shares rose 0.1% to $47.50 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways shares gained 0.5% to $19.89 in after-hours trading.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size. Trillium Therapeutics shares tumbled 10.6% to $2.92 in the after-hours trading session.
