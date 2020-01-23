Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 23, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2020 4:47am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
  • Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion.
  • The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $18.35 billion.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $11.32 billion.
  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $28.17 billion.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
  • M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $363.95 million.
  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
  • V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
  • Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $353.80 million.
  • Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $236.87 million.
  • Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $836.57 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $19.22 billion.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $880.47 million.
  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $668.74 million.
  • Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $215.90 million.
  • Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.
  • SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.65 per share on revenue of $788.10 million.
  • Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $117.61 million.
  • Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $388.93 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

