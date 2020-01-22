Johnson & Johnson Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.88 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.87 by 0.53%. This is a 4.57% decrease over earnings of $1.97 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $20.75 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $20.78 billion by 0.14%. This is a 1.75% increase over sales of $20.394 billion the same period last year.

The company says it sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted operational EPS at $9-$9.15, and operational sales at $85.8-$86.6 billion.

Johnson & Johnson shares were trading down 1.7% at $146.70 in Wednesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $150.17 and a 52-week low of $125.

