Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2020 7:19am   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.88 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.87 by 0.53%. This is a 4.57% decrease over earnings of $1.97 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $20.75 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $20.78 billion by 0.14%. This is a 1.75% increase over sales of $20.394 billion the same period last year.

The company says it sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted operational EPS at $9-$9.15, and operational sales at $85.8-$86.6 billion.

Johnson & Johnson shares were trading down 1.7% at $146.70 in Wednesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $150.17 and a 52-week low of $125.

Related Links:

Johnson & Johnson Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

Johnson & Johnson Trades Higher On Q3 Beat-And-Raise, Despite Legal Entanglements

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Earnings
8 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2020
Johnson & Johnson's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Coronavirus Outbreak, IMF Forecast, Impeachment Trial Weigh On Investor Sentiment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga