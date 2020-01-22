8 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.3% to $90.01 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.3% to $90.01 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion after the closing bell. Texas Instruments shares gained 0.1% to $130.87 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: TXN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion after the closing bell. Texas Instruments shares gained 0.1% to $130.87 in after-hours trading. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company bested its international subscriber growth goals, increasing global streaming subscribers by 20% year over year. Netflix shares gained 2.3% to $345.75 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company bested its international subscriber growth goals, increasing global streaming subscribers by 20% year over year. Netflix shares gained 2.3% to $345.75 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes shares rose 0.1% to $22.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor