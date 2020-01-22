Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 4:17am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.3% to $90.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion after the closing bell. Texas Instruments shares gained 0.1% to $130.87 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company bested its international subscriber growth goals, increasing global streaming subscribers by 20% year over year. Netflix shares gained 2.3% to $345.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes shares rose 0.1% to $22.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $1.87 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 1% to $150.80 in after-hours trading.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance above analyst estimates. IBM shares surged 3.8% to $144.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion. Steel Dynamics shares gained 1.6% to $32.43 in after-hours trading.
  • Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) reported a proposed public offering of $325 million of shares of common stock. Blueprint Medicines shares dipped 3% to $77.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKR + ABT)

Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2020
Q4 Earnings Preview: Abbott Laboratories
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Coronavirus Outbreak, IMF Forecast, Impeachment Trial Weigh On Investor Sentiment
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Epizyme, Merck Ahead Of PDUFA Dates, J&J To Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings
Record Run: Stocks Keep Rolling To New Highs as Housing Data, Earnings Look Solid
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga