8 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.3% to $90.01 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion after the closing bell. Texas Instruments shares gained 0.1% to $130.87 in after-hours trading.
- Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company bested its international subscriber growth goals, increasing global streaming subscribers by 20% year over year. Netflix shares gained 2.3% to $345.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes shares rose 0.1% to $22.75 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $1.87 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 1% to $150.80 in after-hours trading.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance above analyst estimates. IBM shares surged 3.8% to $144.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion. Steel Dynamics shares gained 1.6% to $32.43 in after-hours trading.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) reported a proposed public offering of $325 million of shares of common stock. Blueprint Medicines shares dipped 3% to $77.40 in the after-hours trading session.
