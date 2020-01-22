Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion.
- Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $727.01 million.
- Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $826.78 million.
- Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $336.94 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $802.03 million.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $611.14 million.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $745.62 million.
- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $300.14 million.
- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $236.06 million.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $803.38 million.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $343.82 million.
- SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $413.54 million.
- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $243.09 million.
- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $247.86 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.