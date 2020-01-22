Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion.
  • Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
  • Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
  • Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $727.01 million.
  • Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
  • Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
  • Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
  • ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.
  • Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $826.78 million.
  • Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $336.94 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
  • Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $802.03 million.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $611.14 million.
  • H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $745.62 million.
  • Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
  • Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $300.14 million.
  • RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $236.06 million.
  • Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $803.38 million.
  • PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $343.82 million.
  • SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $413.54 million.
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $243.09 million.
  • SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $247.86 million.

