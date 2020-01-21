Market Overview

United Continental Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2020 4:23pm   Comments
United Continental Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

United Continental (NYSE: UAL) reported quarterly earnings of $2.67 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.65 by 0.75%. This is a 10.79% increase over earnings of $2.41 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $10.888 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.88 billion by 0.07%. This is a 3.78% increase over sales of $10.491 billion the same period last year.

United Continental's stock closed down 4.4% at $85.75 per share on Tuesday. The stock traded marginally higher in the after-hours session.

