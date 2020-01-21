Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IBM Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
IBM Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

IBM reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $4.71 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.68. This is a 3.29% decrease over earnings of $4.87 per share from the same period last year.

Related Link: IBM, Walmart, Merck Included In FDA Program To Test Blockchain Usage In US Drug Supply Chain

The company reported quarterly sales of $21.8 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. This is a 0.18% increase over sales of $21.76 billion the same period last year.

IBM sees adjusted 2020 earnings of $13.35 per share, which is ahead of the $13.29 estimate.

IBM shares were trading higher by 4.4% at $145.25 in Tuesday's after-hours session.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

Is Blockchain Finally Ready For Prime Time?
Coronavirus Outbreak, IMF Forecast, Impeachment Trial Weigh On Investor Sentiment
Q4 Earnings Outlook For IBM
3 ETFs To Consider For The Week Ahead: Big Earnings For Airlines, Chips And Consumers
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga