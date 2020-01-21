7 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares rose 0.2% to $24.01 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $21.64 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares rose 0.2% to close at $138.31 on Friday.

Before the markets open, Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $336.53 million. Signature Bank shares slipped 0.1% to $139.14 in after-hours trading.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) reported a 129% increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter, but lowered its mid-term profitability guidance. UBS shares slipped 0.5% to close at $13.14 on Friday.

