7 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares rose 0.2% to $24.01 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $21.64 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares rose 0.2% to close at $138.31 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $336.53 million. Signature Bank shares slipped 0.1% to $139.14 in after-hours trading.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) reported a 129% increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter, but lowered its mid-term profitability guidance. UBS shares slipped 0.5% to close at $13.14 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion in the latest quarter. Netflix will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares rose 0.3% to close at $339.67 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $7.34 billion. Capital One shares gained 1.2% to close at $104.13 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $806.51 million before the opening bell. Comerica shares gained 0.7% to close at $68.72 on Friday.
