Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $839.96 million.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $336.53 million.
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $203.37 million.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.93 billion.
- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $806.51 million.
- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $308.06 million.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $61.31 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $7.34 billion.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $21.64 billion.
- Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $376.22 million.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $504.55 million.
- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $148.31 million.
- Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $262.63 million.
- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $192.70 million.
- WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $112.72 million.
- Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $296.67 million.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $705.56 million.
- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $144.96 million.
