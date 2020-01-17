Twitch's Viewership Declined In Q4 After Popular Streamers Left The Platform: Report

Total hours watched on Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch streaming platform declined sharply in the fourth quarter of 2019, after many popular streamers left the platform last year.

What Happened

Total hours watched on Twitch in Q4 2019 dropped to 2,299.6 million, a 9.8% decline compared to the Q3 2019 numbers, and the lowest numbers since Q3 2018, says report from StreamLabs and Newzoo.

Why It Matters

Twitch’s viewership drop comes after some of the top streamers left the platform in 2019.

In August, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, one of the world’s most popular streamers left Twitch and signed an exclusive deal with Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) streaming platform, Mixer.

Another popular streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, left Twitch for Microsoft’s Mixer in October. Jack “CouRage” Dunlop switched to Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube Live and Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang joined Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Gaming after leaving Twitch, later in the year.

The loss of those streamers, each of whom had millions of followers on Twitch, finally affected the streaming platform’s viewership, according to the report.

Still The Market Leader

Twitch, however, is still dominating the streaming market both in terms of hours watched and hours streamed.

The Amazon-owned streaming site had a 75.1% market share in 2019, compared to YouTube Gaming’s 22.1% and Mixer’s 2.7%, according to the report.

Twitch also saw a 12% overall increase in hours watched on the platform in 2019 compared with 2018.

Price Action

Amazon shares closed at $1,877.94, with a 0.85% increase on Thursday. Alphabet stock traded 0.76% higher, at $1,450.16, while Facebook shares went up 0.28% closing at $221.77.