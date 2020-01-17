8 Stocks To Watch For January 17, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion before the opening bell. J.B. Hunt shares rose 0.6% to close at $119.76 on Thursday.
- Analysts are expecting Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $8.15 billion in the latest quarter. Schlumberger will release earnings before the markets open. Schlumberger shares rose 1% to $39.15 in after-hours trading.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. CSX shares dropped 3.2% to $74.29 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion. State Street shares rose 0.2% to $81.26 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares gained 0.9% to $37.65 in after-hours trading.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Aspen Group shares dropped 5.8% to $7.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial shares gained 0.4% to $16.72 in after-hours trading.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also announced an increase in buyback authorization from $75 million to $250 million. Progress Software shares jumped 10% to $52.30 in the after-hours trading session.
