Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $8.15 billion.
- Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $467.13 million.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $730.94 million.
- Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $130.07 million.
