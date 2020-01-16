7 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.2% to $52.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion after the closing bell. CSX shares gained 0.5% to $75.39 in after-hours trading.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company said it expects lower quarterly results in the bauxite segment due to lower pricing and seasonally lower volumes. Alcoa shares dropped 3.4% to $19.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares slipped 0.4% to $50.50 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) to have earned $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion in the latest quarter. PPG will release earnings before the markets open. PPG shares gained 0.1% to $130.85 in after-hours trading.
- Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GWRS) announced a public offering of common stock with no disclosed size. Global Water Resources shares dropped 4.2% to $12.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion before the opening bell. Charles Schwab shares declined 1.2% to close at $47.12 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.