Earnings Scheduled For January 16, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2020 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion.
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
  • WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $222.19 million.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $10.46 billion.
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $90.97 million.
  • Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $164.69 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $118.30 million.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $240.35 million.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $154.01 million.
  • People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $487.24 million.
  • Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $37.81 million.

