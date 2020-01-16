Earnings Scheduled For January 16, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
- WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $222.19 million.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $10.46 billion.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $90.97 million.
- Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $164.69 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $118.30 million.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $240.35 million.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $154.01 million.
- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $487.24 million.
- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $37.81 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.