Goldman Sachs Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 15, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.69 per share Wednesday, missing the Street estimate of $5.46.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9.96 billion, beating the Street estimate of $8.51 billion. 

Goldman Sachs reported fourth-quarter investment banking revenue of $7.6 billion, down 7% year-over-year; global markets revenue that was higher by 2% year-over-year; and flat year-over-year asset management revenue.

Goldman Sachs shares were trading down 0.78% at $243.75 at the time of publication in Wednesday's premarket session. 

JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Post Mixed Earnings

As Draghi Exits ECB, More Signs Of Struggle In German Economy

Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

Posted-In: banksEarnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

