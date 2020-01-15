Bank Of America Reports Q4 Sales Miss

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 74 cents per share Wednesday, beating the Street estimate of 68 cents by 8.82%.

This is a 5.71% increase over earnings of 70 cents per share in the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $22.3 billion, missing the Street estimate of $22.35 billion.

This is a 2.58% decrease over sales of $22.891 billion the same period last year.

Bank of America shares were trading down 0.2% at $35.25 at the time of publication in Wednesday's premarket session.

Photo by Coolcaesar via Wikimedia.