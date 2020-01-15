Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2020 4:32am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $22.35 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $35.43 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) to post a quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion after the closing bell. Alcoa shares rose 0.4% to $20.45 in after-hours trading.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) reported a 2.5 million share common stock offering after the closing bell. First Republic reported better-than-expected Q4 results before the markets open. First Republic Bank shares fell 1.8% to $118.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to have earned $5.46 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion in the latest quarter. Goldman Sachs will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.3% to $246.49 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the opening bell, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial shares gained 0.1% to $160.03 in after-hours trading.
  • Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates. Fluent shares jumped 54.8% to $3.39 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $61.04 billion before the opening bell. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.3% to $289.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 0.3% to $56.78 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + BAC)

Earnings Scheduled For January 15, 2020
Preview: Bank of America's Q4 Earnings
Tough Comparisons: Banks Eyeing Decent Earnings, But Lagging 2018 Results
Big Bank Earnings Mixed So Far As Earning Season Ramps Up Amid Low Expectations
Tuesday's Market Minute: Earnings Season 2020
7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga