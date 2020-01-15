8 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $22.35 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $35.43 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) to post a quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion after the closing bell. Alcoa shares rose 0.4% to $20.45 in after-hours trading.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) reported a 2.5 million share common stock offering after the closing bell. First Republic reported better-than-expected Q4 results before the markets open. First Republic Bank shares fell 1.8% to $118.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to have earned $5.46 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion in the latest quarter. Goldman Sachs will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.3% to $246.49 in after-hours trading.

