Earnings Scheduled For January 15, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $61.04 billion.
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $22.35 billion.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.46 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion.
- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.66 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $319.59 million.
- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $80.23 million.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $259.00 million.
