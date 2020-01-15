Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 15, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2020 3:33am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For January 15, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $61.04 billion.
  • Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $22.35 billion.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.46 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion.
  • The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.
  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.66 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
  • Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $319.59 million.
  • Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $80.23 million.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $259.00 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

