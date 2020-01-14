7 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $27.96 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.8% to close at $137.20 on Monday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported a 24.7% year-over-year drop in its comparable sales for the nine-week holiday period. Its holiday sales fell 27.5% year-over-year to $1.83 billion. The company said it expects preliminary FY19 comparable sales down 19%-21%. GameStop shares dipped 9.8% to $4.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.84 per share on revenue of $17.89 billion in the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares rose 0.1% to $80.67 in after-hours trading.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. Limoneira shares climbed 5.6% to $20.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $20.12 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.4% to $52.30 in after-hours trading.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Avinger shares tumbled 24.4% to $0.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $11.35 billion. Delta Air shares rose 1.9% to $60.60 in after-hours trading.
