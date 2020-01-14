Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $17.89 billion.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $27.96 billion.
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $20.12 billion.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $11.35 billion.
- IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $857.80 million.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $130.32 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
