Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2020 4:03am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $17.89 billion.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $27.96 billion.
  • Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $20.12 billion.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $11.35 billion.
  • IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $857.80 million.
  • Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $130.32 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $84.39 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APHA + BBCP)

The Week In Cannabis: New York, Mississippi, Illinois, Mexico, High Times And More
Aphria Analyst Trims Price Target On Lower Sales Projections Ahead Of Q2 Report
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Aurora Cannabis Analyst Lowers Price Target, Says Company Needs 'Greater Financial Discipline'
63 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 19, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga