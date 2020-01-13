Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For January 13, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2020 5:11am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) announced plans to acquire Insight Genetics for $12 million. OncoCyte shares gained 6.4% to close at $2.65 on Friday.
  • Wall Street expects Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion before the opening bell. Shaw Communications shares fell 0.3% to close at $20.26 on Friday.

  • Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) reported preliminary Q3 earnings of $0.85 per share on sales of $284 million. Analysts projected earnings of $0.85 per share on sales of $280.58 million. Boot Barn shares fell 2.8% to close at $45.82 on Friday.
  • Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced plans to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Woodward shares rose 0.4% to $122.50 in pre-market trading, while Hexcel shares fell 1% to $72.18 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

