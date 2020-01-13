Earnings Scheduled For January 13, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $31.47 million.
