Earnings Scheduled For January 13, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2020 4:40am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $31.47 million.

