6 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. PriceSmart shares gained 3.7% to $70.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares rose 0.4% to $10.52 in after-hours trading.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) lowered its guidance for FY19. The company also issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter. Sportsman's Warehouse shares tumbled 22.6% to $6.18 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. WD-40 shares dipped 4.9% to $182.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Aptinyx shares fell 11.1% to $3.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and announced plan to separate into two publicly traded companies. The company also issued Q1 earnings guidance above analyst estimates. SYNNEX shares climbed 8.1% to $139.25 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.