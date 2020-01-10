6 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. PriceSmart shares gained 3.7% to $70.40 in the after-hours trading session.

