Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2020 4:40am   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. PriceSmart shares gained 3.7% to $70.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares rose 0.4% to $10.52 in after-hours trading.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) lowered its guidance for FY19. The company also issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter. Sportsman's Warehouse shares tumbled 22.6% to $6.18 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. WD-40 shares dipped 4.9% to $182.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Aptinyx shares fell 11.1% to $3.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and announced plan to separate into two publicly traded companies. The company also issued Q1 earnings guidance above analyst estimates. SYNNEX shares climbed 8.1% to $139.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFY + APTX)

Earnings Scheduled For January 10, 2020
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
7 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Reata, Kadmon Clinical Readouts, Apyx Medical's Earnings Beat
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga