Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 12:45 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:20 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.