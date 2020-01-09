7 Stocks To Watch For January 9, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $874.72 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares slipped 0.1% to $143.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to have earned $3.61 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion in the latest quarter. SYNNEX will release earnings after the markets close. SYNNEX shares rose 1% to $128.27 in after-hours trading.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company expects sales and profitability to remain pressured and withdrew its 2019 fiscal year guidance. Bed Bath & Beyond shares dipped 9.9% to $15.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. KB Home shares rose 1.1% to $37.40 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) reported a $250 million common stock offering. Mirati Therapeutics shares dropped 7.9% to $96.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $271.69 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares gained 1.3% to close at $45.22 on Wednesday.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised FY20 guidance. Helen of Troy shares gained 6.2% to $194.45 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.