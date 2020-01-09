7 Stocks To Watch For January 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $874.72 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares slipped 0.1% to $143.10 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to have earned $3.61 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion in the latest quarter. SYNNEX will release earnings after the markets close. SYNNEX shares rose 1% to $128.27 in after-hours trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company expects sales and profitability to remain pressured and withdrew its 2019 fiscal year guidance. Bed Bath & Beyond shares dipped 9.9% to $15.00 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. KB Home shares rose 1.1% to $37.40 in after-hours trading.

