7 Stocks To Watch For January 9, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2020 4:42am   Comments
7 Stocks To Watch For January 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $874.72 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares slipped 0.1% to $143.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to have earned $3.61 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion in the latest quarter. SYNNEX will release earnings after the markets close. SYNNEX shares rose 1% to $128.27 in after-hours trading.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company expects sales and profitability to remain pressured and withdrew its 2019 fiscal year guidance. Bed Bath & Beyond shares dipped 9.9% to $15.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. KB Home shares rose 1.1% to $37.40 in after-hours trading.

  • Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) reported a $250 million common stock offering. Mirati Therapeutics shares dropped 7.9% to $96.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $271.69 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares gained 1.3% to close at $45.22 on Wednesday.
  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised FY20 guidance. Helen of Troy shares gained 6.2% to $194.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

