Will AK Steel Be A Steal Or A Raw Iron Deal For Cliffs?
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 08, 2020 1:59pm   Comments
In episode 10 of Great Quarter, Guys Kevin Hill and Andrew Cox discuss Cleveland-Cliffs pending acquisition of AK Steel. Is Cleveland-Cliffs buying AK Steel as an opportunity to go from a supplier to a producer of steel, or is it a defensive move to bail out a troubled customer?

Then we dive into the Q1 Carrier Outlook and who has the pricing power between shippers and carriers and our long/short segment.

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay

