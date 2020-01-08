Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walgreens Boots Alliance Falls On Q1 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 08, 2020 8:15am   Comments
Share:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Falls On Q1 Earnings Miss

Drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.41 by 2.84%. This is a 6.16% decrease over earnings of $1.46 per share from the same period last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance reported quarterly sales of $34.34 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $34.6 billion by 0.75%. This is a 1.62% increase over sales of $33.793 billion the same period last year.

The company maintained guidance of roughly flat growth in fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share at constant currency rates, with a range of plus or minus 3%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance shares traded lower by 6% to $55.81 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.94 and a 52-week low of $49.03.

Related Links:

Walgreens Trades Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat

Report: Walgreens Explores Going Private

Photo credit: Michael Rivera, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WBA)

27 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of ADP Report
Earnings Scheduled For January 8, 2020
8 Stocks To Watch For January 8, 2020
Stocks Gain In US, Overseas As Investor Tension About Middle East Eases
CES 2020: FedEx, Walgreens Execs Share Last-Mile Delivery Solutions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga