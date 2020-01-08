Earnings Scheduled For January 8, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $34.58 billion.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $459.56 million.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $748.17 million.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.4 billion.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $818.98 million.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $427.38 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $446.36 million.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $41 million.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $13.99 million.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
