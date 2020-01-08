8 Stocks To Watch For January 8, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $34.58 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 0.8% to $58.80 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

