Earnings Scheduled For January 7, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 4:16am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.
  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.28 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $72.96 million.
  • Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.

