5 Stocks To Watch For January 7, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.28 million before the opening bell. AngioDynamics shares gained 3.4% to $17.48 in after-hours trading.

