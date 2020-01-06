4 Stocks To Watch For January 6, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion before the opening bell. Commercial Metals shares fell 0.8% to $22.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CPST) issued soft preliminary Q3 guidance. The company said it expects preliminary sales of $17.4 million, versus analysts' estimates of $20.74 million. Capstone Turbine shares fell 6.1% to $3.41 in the after-hours trading session.

