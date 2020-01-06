Market Overview

4 Stocks To Watch For January 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 5:31am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion before the opening bell. Commercial Metals shares fell 0.8% to $22.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) issued soft preliminary Q3 guidance. The company said it expects preliminary sales of $17.4 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $20.74 million. Capstone Turbine shares fell 6.1% to $3.41 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) to have earned $0.03 per share on revenue of $324.07 million in the latest quarter. Cal-Maine will release earnings before the markets open. Cal-Maine Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $42.45 in after-hours trading.
  • AMCON Distributing Co (NYSE: DIT) reported a strategic investment in Team Sledd. AMCON Distributing shares fell 1.1% to close at $72.59 on Friday.

