Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $324.07 million.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
