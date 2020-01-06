Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 4:45am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $324.07 million.
  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

