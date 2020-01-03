4 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $964.88 million before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares rose 0.1% to $84.11 in after-hours trading.

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Landec shares dropped 14.1% to $9.60 in the after-hours trading session.

