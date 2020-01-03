Market Overview

4 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2020 4:30am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $964.88 million before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares rose 0.1% to $84.11 in after-hours trading.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Landec shares dropped 14.1% to $9.60 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) agreed to sell Gum Springs facility to Veolia ES Technical Solutions in a $250 million deal. Alcoa shares gained 0.2% to $21.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Resources Connection shares gained 4% to $16.99 in the after-hours trading session.

