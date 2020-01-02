Market Overview

Today's Pickup: Amazon Driver Stole Package Delivered By UPS, Police Say
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 02, 2020 9:45am   Comments
Good day,

An Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) driver stole a package delivered by UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS) after dropping off two parcels at a home in Pennsylvania, according to police.

The victim's surveillance cameras captured the Dec. 30 incident in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.. 

"Charges will be filed upon identifying the Amazon driver," the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Dec. 31

Did you know? 

UPS expects to process 1.9 million returns tomorrow, Jan. 2, a 26% increased from 2019.

Quotable:

"This bodes well for the case."

— Weston LaBar, executive director of the Harbor Trucking Association, speaking about a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocking the enforcement of California's AB5 on the trucking industry.

In other news:

Amazon's second headquarters taking shape

Amazon's forthcoming 2.1 million square foot campus in Virginia will feature two 22-story towers. (CNBC)

Truckers say picketing union members violating court order

Truckers are accusing some members of the union Unifor of keeping them too long at a picket line outside a refiner in Saskatchewan, Canada, in violation of a court order. (CKRM radio)

Three semis catch fire at Dallas trucking company

Investigators are looking at what caused three semis to catch fire at a Dallas trucking company. (NBC DFW)

Fedex director bought up shares amid plunge

A Fedex Corporation (NYSE: FDX) director, John Edwardson, bought $1.5 million in company stock two days after the company reported dismal second-quarter earnings in December. (Barrons

Shipfix raises $4.5 million for dry cargo shipping platform 

Startup Shipfix raised $4.5 million in seed funding for its digital platform for the dry cargo shipping industry. (TechCrunch)  

Final thoughts:

The package reportedly stolen by an Amazon driver contained a Ring Doorbell, which includes a surveillance camera, according to WNEP news

Hammer down, everyone!

Image by nandrbennett from Pixabay

Posted-In: Amazon Freight FreightwavesEarnings News Commodities Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

