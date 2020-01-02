Today's Pickup: Amazon Driver Stole Package Delivered By UPS, Police Say

Good day,

An Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) driver stole a package delivered by UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS) after dropping off two parcels at a home in Pennsylvania, according to police.

The victim's surveillance cameras captured the Dec. 30 incident in Wilkes-Barre, Pa..

"Charges will be filed upon identifying the Amazon driver," the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Dec. 31.

UPS expects to process 1.9 million returns tomorrow, Jan. 2, a 26% increased from 2019.

"This bodes well for the case."

— Weston LaBar, executive director of the Harbor Trucking Association, speaking about a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocking the enforcement of California's AB5 on the trucking industry.

Amazon's second headquarters taking shape

Amazon's forthcoming 2.1 million square foot campus in Virginia will feature two 22-story towers. (CNBC)

Truckers say picketing union members violating court order

Truckers are accusing some members of the union Unifor of keeping them too long at a picket line outside a refiner in Saskatchewan, Canada, in violation of a court order. (CKRM radio)

Three semis catch fire at Dallas trucking company

Investigators are looking at what caused three semis to catch fire at a Dallas trucking company. (NBC DFW)

Fedex director bought up shares amid plunge

A Fedex Corporation (NYSE: FDX) director, John Edwardson, bought $1.5 million in company stock two days after the company reported dismal second-quarter earnings in December. (Barrons)

Shipfix raises $4.5 million for dry cargo shipping platform

Startup Shipfix raised $4.5 million in seed funding for its digital platform for the dry cargo shipping industry. (TechCrunch)

The package reportedly stolen by an Amazon driver contained a Ring Doorbell, which includes a surveillance camera, according to WNEP news.

Image by nandrbennett from Pixabay